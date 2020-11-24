Quarantine in Israel to Be Shortened to 10 Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli police seen in Yerushalayim as Israel enforces a lockdown in September. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Monday night that quarantine in Israel will be shortened to 10 days starting next month. The decision came on the back of a successful pilot program shortening the isolation to twelve days, last month. The Ministry also reported the compliance of the public with the pilot’s demands, getting checked several times during the quarantine. In view of the success of the pilot, the Ministry of Health intends to shorten it to ten days.

The shorter quarantine will be subject to performance of two negative tests during the ten days. The first test in the first days of the quarantine, and the second right before leaving quarantine.