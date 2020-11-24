Polls Differ on Likud-Yamina Gap

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:32 pm |

Two polls released on Tuesday night were at odds over the approval ratings of the Likud versus Yamina, one showing a 10-mandate gap between the two parties, the other saying that only four seats separate the country’s two largest parties.

The Kan broadcaster gave Likud a 31-21 advantage, in line with an internal Likud poll disclosed by Prime Minister Netanyahu in recent days.

The Channel 13 poll depicted a different reality, with the two parties holding at 27-27.

The polls are being watched more carefully than ever, as fissures in the coalition over the budget and the submarine scandal are making a return to elections increasingly likely.

Besides Likud and Yamina, Kan found that if elections were held now, Yesh Atid would be in third place with 17 seats, the Joint List with 11 seats, and Blue and White, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu all with 9, UTJ getting 7, and Meretz 6.

Channel 13 saw Yesh Atid with 20 seats, the most in some time, Joint List 11, and Blue and White 10, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Shas and UTJ 7 each, and Meretz 6.