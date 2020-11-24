Netanyahu Speaks With Crown Prince of Bahrain, Announces Plans to Visit Bahrain

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3:48 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Monday night with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During the conversation, the second between Netanyahu and the Crown Prince, the two leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations between their countries.

Netanyahu said after the conversation: “I just spoke with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. This was our second conversation; it was very friendly.

“Both of us are very moved by the fact that we can bring peace to our peoples and our countries in a very short time. Therefore, he also invited me to make an official visit to Bahrain soon. I will do so, on your behalf, with pleasure.”

Since September, the Trump administration has brokered agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan toward normalizing their relations with Israel.