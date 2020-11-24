Coronavirus Surges in Palestinian Areas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:33 pm |

A pandemic scene in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

As lowered coronavirus rates allow Israel to proceed in reopening schools and businesses, the pandemic was breaking previous records in Palestinian towns in Yehuda and Shomron and Gaza.

In the last 24-hour period, from Monday to Tuesday evening, Palestinians have reported 1,811 new infections, the worst statistic since the initial outbreak earlier this year, according to the Times of Israel.

Some 26% of tests came back positive among all Palestinians, indicating that the virus could be spreading even more widely while going largely undetected.

Seventeen Palestinians died of the virus, setting another daily record.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry recorded cases in Shechem, Beit Lechem, Ramallah and Chevron.

In Gaza, Hamas health officials said there were 685 new cases, 3,703 reported over the past five days.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced measures to “break the spread of the virus.” On Friday and Saturday, PA-controlled areas will enter total lockdown before the beginning of a 14-day nightly curfew.