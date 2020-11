YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Kibbutz Mishmar Hanegev in southern Israel early Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot had been trying to make an emergency landing, which failed, after which the plane went up in flames.

The two were declared dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.