YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 23, 2020 at 7:22 am |

Khartoum Airport and Africa Street, in the Sudanese capital. (Hind Mekki El Mardi)

Israel sent a first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Army Radio reported.

Sources involved in the planning said that the delegation had originally been scheduled for last week but was postponed for logistical reasons.