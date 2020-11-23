Attempted Assault of Young Girl in Kensington

KENSINGTON -

Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:49 pm |

The suspect seen on a surveillance image, provided by Heshy Tischler, who works in the building.

The NYPD is looking for a man who attempted to assault a young girl in Kensington on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at an office building located at 202 Foster Avenue, near E. 3rd street, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the perpetrator approached the 14-year-old girl and attempted to assault her. She tried to flee and screamed for help, but the perpetrator covered her mouth and warned her to be quiet.

The perpetrator ultimately fled toward Ocean Parkway without assaulting the girl.

Police describe the suspect as 5’9″ and 180 pounds.