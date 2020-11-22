Yeshivas Tiferes Tzvi of Chicago Welcomes Back Their Menahel

CHICAGO -

Sunday, November 22, 2020

Yeshivas Tiferes Tzvi of Chicago got a dose of tremendous chizuk on Sunday morning when their beloved Menahel, and renowned mechanech, Rabbi Nosson Muller, shlita, made his emotional return to yeshiva after a bout with the corona virus.

All of the members of the Hanhallah, Rabbeim, talmidim and some of the lay leaders were outside to greet Rabbi Muller as his car pulled up to the yeshiva yard. There was lively music, singing and socially distanced dancing by all of the Rabbeim as everyone excitedly welcomed back the Menahel.

The simchah was tangible and emotional with the entire yeshiva looking on as the Menahel walked up the stairs to once again lead them with renewed strength and siyata diShmaya!