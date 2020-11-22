Staten Island at Risk of Moving to Red Zone, Upper Manhattan to Yellow Zone

NEW YORK -

Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 5:26 pm |

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo holds a COVID-19 briefing in New York City Sunday November 22, 2020. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

If the rate of coronavirus continues in all five boroughs, parts of Staten Island will be labeled orange and red zones, and upper Manhattan will be in the yellow zone later this week.

“We have several communities that are in the warning track,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo during his Sunday press conference.

The state’s current 7-day rolling average for coronavirus positivity rate is 2.89%.

Staten Island has a 4.08% average, and several Staten Island neighborhoods are already considered in yellow zones.

In yellow zones, houses of worship can be open at 50% capacity, and gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people.

Nonessential businesses can remain open, and restaurants can offer indoor dining, with a maximum of four people at a table.

In an orange zone, the restrictions are tighter. Gatherings can have a maximum of ten people, regardless of whether it takes place indoors or outdoors.

Houses of worship can open at one-third capacity, with 25 people maximum.

High-risk nonessential businesses such as exercise gyms and barbershops are closed.

Restaurants can offer only outdoor dining, with a maximum of four people per table.

New York City’s overall 7-day rolling average is 2.54%, according to state data.

“[While] a vaccine is expected to come in December or January, we cannot let our guard down,” said Cuomo. He urged New Yorkers to not travel nor hold gatherings for Thanksgiving and other holidays.