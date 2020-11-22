Report: Israel to Transfer Millions of COVID-19 Vaccines to Palestinians

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 5:19 am |

Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas wear masks as they stand guard at a roundabout amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern Gaza Strip in May. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

A senior Palestinian Authority official claimed that Israel has agreed to transfer millions of doses of COVID-19 treatment to Ramallah in the coming months, according to a report in Yisrael Hayom on Sunday.

Some three to four million coronavirus vaccines are expected to reach Palestinian medical workers as part of a deal Israel has reached with pharmaceutical companies.

Citing a senior source in the PA Health Ministry, Israel has agreed to set aside a certain percentage of the treatment it procures from drug firms for the Palestinians.

Israel has already held talks with the world’s leading drug companies in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, reserving for itself several million vaccine doses.

The Palestinian Authority said it will also receive coronavirus vaccine treatments from the United Nations and international aid organizations.

It warned, however, that it will still be short several million vaccines needed to inoculate their entire population, especially in Gaza.