Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12:58 pm |

The IDF thwarted an attempted terror attack on its troops on Sunday, as improvised explosive devices were uncovered outside the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah.

B’chasdei shamayim, the bombs were discovered and disarmed by sappers before they could do any harm. Despite being camouflaged, they were spotted by combat soldiers during a routine patrol.

“IDF soldiers and security forces will continue to operate day and night to ensure the security of residents of the region,” the military said.