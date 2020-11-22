Israel Strikes Hamas Terror Sites in Gaza Strip After Rocket Attack

Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:44 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the southern of Gaza Strip, early Sunday. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

A projectile fired by Palestinian terrorists on Motzoei Shabbos landed the Ashkelon area.

Sirens alerting of rockets incoming from Gaza blared over the city. B’chasdei Shamayaim, no injuries were reported.

Israeli police said the rocket caused damage to a structure in the Ashkelon area. Media reports said the rocket struck a factory, causing damage.

Last week Gazan terrorists launched two rockets at southern Israel, triggering retaliatory action by the IDF.

Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

While several terror groups operate out of the Palestinian enclave, Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response.

The IDF said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters hit two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound.