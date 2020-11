NEW YORK -

Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 10:49 am |

One of the burnt buildings in Camp Gila.

A fire broke out in Camp Gila in the Catskills over Shabbos. Nobody was in the camp at the time, and there were no injuries.

The fire broke out at approximately 4 a.m. on Shabbos. A building that would house four families and the infirmary were completely destroyed, and a three-family building sustained heavy damages.

The cause is not yet known.