Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Routine Medical Exam

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:10 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R) and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz at the Knesset. (Adina Waldman, Knesset Spokeswoman)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu successfully underwent a colonoscopy Friday morning at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim.

During the routine examination, Netanyahu was temporarily replaced by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

The procedure was carried out by the chief of Shaare Zedek’s gastroenterology department, Prof. Eran Goldin, Dr. Dov Vangroverm, and anesthesiologist Prof. Yaakov Gozel, with Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, monitoring.

During the colonoscopy, two small polyps were discovered in Netanyahu’s large intestine, and were removed during the procedure.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu is in excellent health, and that he has resumed carrying out his duties as prime minister.

Netanyahu’s physician, Dr. Berkowitz, said the prime minister’s other tests also indicated he is in good health.

“All of the tests performed came out good, with a battery of lab tests including blood sugar, cholesterol, liver functions, kidney functions, iron levels, vitamin levels, and other tests. His blood pressure is good.”

Although he has now served as prime minister – albeit just for a short while – under the unity agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister only next November, but many Israelis expect new elections before then.