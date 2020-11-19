Trump Campaign Drops Michigan Lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

A “Count Every Vote” sign is seen on the ground as votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 4. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the victory that was called for Joe Biden.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

Meanwhile, lawyers plan to hold a news conference at Republican headquarters later on Thursday, Trump said in a tweet, as he continued his legal campaign challenging the results called in the presidential election.

Trump did not say who would lead the news conference to be held at the Republican National Committee at noon, but said they would lay out “a very clear and viable path to victory.”