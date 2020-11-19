NYPD’s Highest-Ranked Yarmulke-Wearing Officer Getting Promotion

NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:59 pm |

Foreground, R-L: New York Police Department Capt. Richie Taylor, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, and State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, at the NYPD’s annual pre-High Holiday briefing at One Police Plaza, in September 2019. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

NYPD Captain Richie Taylor, the Department’s highest-ranking yarmulke-wearing officer, is being promoted to Deputy Inspector, a source close to the Department told Hamodia Thursday.

Taylor, 38, is a 15-year veteran of the force. He grew up in Manhattan Beach and Midwood, attending Yeshiva of Manhattan Beach and Touro College. He and his wife, Miri, live in Marine Park with their four daughters.

The promotion ceremony will be held on Tuesday, with just a few police officials and no outsiders permitted, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor works in the Department’s Community Affairs Bureau, and will remain there following his promotion.