Mayor Says NYC Heading to Orange Zone Soon

NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:05 am |

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability at City Hall. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

As coronavirus cases increase in New York City, the entire city could be designated an orange zone and face restrictions. At his Thursday press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned it’s “a week or two before we’re in the orange zone status.”

In orange zones, nonessential businesses that involve close contact, such as salons or exercise gyms, are closed. Houses of worship can be open for services at one-third capacity, with 25 people maximum. Restaurants can offer only outdoor dining, with four people per table.

New York City public schools closed on Wednesday, when the city health services saw the coronavirus positivity rate reach the threshold of 3%.

Private schools are currently open, and if the city would be labeled an orange zone, the schools would be able to remain open as long as they keep a strict system of cleaning the building and testing students and staff.