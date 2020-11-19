Led by Giuliani, Trump’s Legal Team Holds 90 Minute Conference

NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:04 pm |

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani led an hour and a half long press conference claiming without evidence his team would be taking legal action that would find voter fraud.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been leading Trump’s attempts to overturn state’s voting results to be more favorable to the incumbent.

With Joe Biden leading Trump by hundreds of thousands of votes in swing states, it is unlikely Trump will be able to overturn the election results to his favor. He has lost multiple legal challenges in vital swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Still, the Trump campaign has persisted in filing more lawsuits. Giuliani, along with campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis, held a press conference at the RNC Headquarters in Washington D.C.

Powell said voting machines, manufactured overseas, could be hacked, and claimed that Venezuelan agents had tried to change the election results.

“I can prove [election fraud] to you 18 different ways,” Guliani asserted, but he did not reveal any bombshells at his conference.

He asserted that there was “various acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities and specifically focused on big cities” such as Detroit and Philadelphia, and held up an affidavit as evidence.

Giuliani reiterated the allegations from current Trump campaign lawsuits, and claimed he had witnesses to election fraud who were staying anonymous out of fear of harassment.