LONDON (Reuters) -

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:06 pm |

British Airways planes at Terminal 5C in Heathrow Airport. (Kenneth Iwelumo)

Israel, Uruguay and Sri Lanka were added to England’s safe travel list on Thursday.

Travellers from those countries as well as Namibia, Rwanda, Bonaire, St Eustatius & Saba, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival in England from Saturday.

No countries have been removed from the safe list this week, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.