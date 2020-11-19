Gov. Cuomo Announces Changes to Micro-Cluster Zones

NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:46 pm |

(Office of the Governor)

Rockland yellow zone.

Governor Cuomo today announced changes to the COVID-19 micro-cluster focus zones in New York State.

Regarding Yellow Precautionary Zones, Rockland County’ will be expanded to include Pearl River, West Haverstraw, Stony Point and Suffern. Parts of Orange and Westchester counties will added, due an increase in positivity, cases and hospital admissions.

“If you look around the country, around the world, COVID is surging. In New York, we are not immune to what’s happening around us – and with the cold weather and holiday travel, from here to January is going to be very dangerous. We’re going to add some additional micro-cluster zones. While some areas have improved over the past weeks, other parts have seen a higher positivity rate,” Governor Cuomo said.

Brooklyn yellow zone.

“These next few weeks will be challenging with the holidays, especially since we all want to see our loved ones after the year we have had, but we cannot let our guard down. We can get through this if we all continue to wear our masks, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings, wash our hands and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Also meeting the metrics for yellow precautionary zones were Newburgh, New Windsor, Middletown, Highland Falls, New Rochelle, Ossining, Tarrytown, Yonkers and Peekskill.

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.11 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.38 percent. Within the focus areas, 37,685 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,550 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 157,554 test results were reported, yielding 3,760 positives.

Queens yellow zone.

The Brooklyn yellow zone positivity rate for Wednesday, November 18 was 4.31%, up from the previous day’s average of 3.57%. The 7-day average was 3.59%.

The Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone positivity rate was 2.76%, down from the previous day’s 3.86%.The 7-day average was 3.41%.

The Rockland yellow-zone positivity rate was 1.18%, down from 3.52%. The 7-day average was 2.32%.

For the entire New York City, the daily positivity rate was 2.4%, down from 2.9%, with a 7-day average of 2.53%.

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,257.