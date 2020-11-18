President Trump Faces Wisconsin Recount Deadline

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:06 am |

Poll worker Dan Pitts processes bags of absentee ballots the night of Election Day at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3. (Reuters/Bing Guan)

President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn his election defeat faces a deadline in Wisconsin on Wednesday, where his campaign has to decide whether to pay $7.9 million for a recount in a state Joe Biden won.

Trump has refused to concede the Nov. 3 election, blocking the smooth transition to a new administration and complicating Biden’s pledge to make the pandemic a top priority when he takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump claims that he was cheated out of a victory by widespread fraud and has fired off a flurry of lawsuits that judges have mostly rejected.

To remain in office, Trump would need to overturn results in at least three states to reach the threshold of 270 electoral votes.

In Wisconsin, where Biden won by more than 20,000 votes, Trump can ask for a recount but his campaign would have to front the estimated cost of $7.9 million. The Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. CST, to decide whether to pay for the recount.

The president is clinging also to hope that a manual recount ordered by the state of Georgia can erase Biden’s 14,000-vote lead there.

States face a Dec. 8 deadline to certify election results in time for the official Electoral College vote on Dec. 14.

Congress is scheduled to count the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, which is normally a formality. But Trump supporters in the Senate and House of Representatives could object to the results in a final, long-shot attempt to deprive Biden of 270 electoral votes and turn the final decision over to the House.

Trump on Tuesday fired the top U.S. cybersecurity official, who had irked Trump by refusing to support allegations of election fraud.

Chris Krebs was removed as head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. His work in protecting the election from hackers and battling disinformation about the vote won praise from lawmakers of both parties, as well as election officials around the country.

At a federal court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann appeared skeptical of Trump’s request to block officials from certifying Biden’s win in that state by more than 80,000 votes.

“At bottom, you are asking this court to invalidate 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth [of Pennsylvania],” Brann said. “Can you tell me how this result can possibly be justified?”