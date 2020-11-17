Soaring Housing Prices in Israel, Second Most Expensive Worldwide 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5:41 am |

Luxury apartment skyscrapers in North Tel Aviv. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

Israeli housing is the second most expensive in the world, a new study has found.

The study, by Australia’s price-comparison website CompareTheMarket, found that the average Israeli household spends the equivalent of 26.6% of its annual disposable income on each square meter (10.8 square feet) of housing space.

Tel Aviv has seen the largest housing price increases in the past 30 years.

Last year, UBS Global Wealth Management listed for the first time, Tel Aviv in its “Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2019,” which measured housing prices in 24 large cities worldwide.