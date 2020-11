RAMALLAH (REUTERS/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:32 pm |

The Palestinian Authority will resume security coordination with Israel suspended in May over an Israeli plan to annex parts of Yehuda and Shomron, a senior Palestinian official said on Tuesday.

According to the official Wafa news agency, the announcement comes after the Palestinians received reassurances from “international contacts” that Israel would abide by agreements.