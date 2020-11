YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:12 am |

MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, at his office in the Housing and Construction Ministry. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) is slated to be re-appointed Housing and Construction Minister, a post he was assigned in the new unity government.

The appointment, announced Monday, came two months after Rabbi Litzman resigned the post in protest over the government’s decision to enact a lockdown for the Yamim Noraim, and not a month earlier, which could’ve saved many lives.