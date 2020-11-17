Israel Continuation in the Stabilizing of New Infections

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:19 am |

Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) team wearing protective clothes as they work at the coronavirus ward in Be’er Ya’akov. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science announced on Tuesday that there is a continuation in the stabilizing of new infections of COVID-19 after 16 days of Phase 2 in the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. There is also no significant increase in morbidity, he said, noting that only 5% of all patients are from the chareidi sector.

Meanwhile, 861 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 325,035.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 2,735, with one death reported on Monday.

The percentage of tests returning positive fell for the first time in a week, sliding to 1.8% from to 2.7% on Sunday, 2.3% on Shabbos, 2.2% on Friday, 2.1% last Thursday, 1.9% last Wednesday, and 1.7% last Tuesday.

The number of active cases rose Monday, with new recoveries falling behind newly diagnosed cases. A total of 565 new recoveries were reported Monday, with the number of active cases rising to 8,030 Tuesday morning.

534 patients are hospitalized. 135 are listed in critical condition, including 135 patients who are on respirators.