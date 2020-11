YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6:37 am |

Firefighters and police at the scene of a gas explosion at a factory in Ashdod, Tuesday. (Flash90)

Two workers were killed and another injured, in an explosion at a metal factory in the Ashdod Industrial Zone, Tuesday morning. The two were operating welding equipment when a gas canister exploded.

Police, firefighters, and medical first responders and accident investigators rushed to the scene of the accident.

The casualties were all men in their 40s.

The Labor Ministry and the Ashdod Municipality were investigating whether the factory had a valid license to operate.