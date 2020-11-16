U.S. Military Expects More Withdrawals from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -

Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:35 pm |

In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

The Pentagon is expecting President Trump to call for withdrawing a significant number of American troops from Afghanistan and Iraq before January 20th.

CNN reported that American military commanders have been issued a “warning order” to begin cutting the number of troops in both countries to 2,500 each. There are currently approximately 3,000 American soldiers in Iraq and 4,500 troops in Afghanistan.

Trump abruptly fired former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and replaced him with Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on November 9th.

Pentagon insiders told CNN they believed Esper was fired because he had been resisting Trump’s hope to withdraw from Afghanistan.