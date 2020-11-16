Israel, EU Hold Talks on Possible Train Between Israel, Gulf States, Europe

YERUSHALAYIM -

The haShaom train station in Tel Aviv on June 24, 2020. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israel’s Finance Ministry announced that representatives from Israel and the European Union have begun discussions on economic cooperation, and the possibility of a tail system connecting Israel, its neighbors, Gulf States, and European Mediterranean companies.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the “regional peace railway” would involve Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority, and other Gulf states.

A railway could be a “shorter, faster, cheaper and safer” way to connect the Middle East and Europe for trade and travel.

Israel signed normalization treaties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan over the summer of 2020. Trade between Israel and the UAE has already begun, with Israeli produce being sold in Dubai.