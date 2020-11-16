Gov Murphy Honors Doctor Elliot Samet’s Memory

NEW JERSEY -

Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:03 pm |

Dr. Elliot Samet, z”l.

At a news conference Monday, November 16, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy featured Mrs. Toby Samet, wife of Dr. Elliot Samet, z”l, an outstanding physician who passed away on April 7 after contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Samet at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic, NJ, where he cared for the tiniest newborn infants. Dr. Daniel Conroy, the hospital’s VP of Medical Affairs, recalled him “as a committed doctor who would come to the hospital in the middle of the night should a newborn need evaluating. He was always so positive and enthusiastic – a very positive man who worked with what he was given.”

Mrs. Samet was interviewed by the Governor on Thursday. In response to her question as to why he was doing this, the governor replied that reporting stats are good but too impersonal, so he decided to do these more personal conferences.

The governor’s staff read all obituaries and selected those that stood out, and apparently all that was written about him, including the personal comments, impressed the staff.

Dr. Samet passing left his wife, Toby, their children and grandchildren and the entire Passaic community devastated. He was always there for his patients at all times of the day, and from the simplest to the most complicated cases he would never rest.