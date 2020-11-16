Coronavirus Cabinet Decides on Schools and Curfews

The coronavirus cabinet approved on Monday evening the return to school of grades 5-6 cities designated as green and yellow, with relatively low rates of infection, according to media reports.
Grades 11-12 will continue studying at home until December 1.
There was also agreement reported on the imposition of a nighttime curfew in all non-green towns and cities.
The reopening of “BIG” strip malls in low-infection zones will be allowed starting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Statistics published a report indicating the psychological damage Israelis have been suffering due to the pandemic and lockdowns.
Thirty percent of Israelis over age 21 say that their mental well-being has deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some 37% reported an increase in feelings of pressure and anxiety during the pandemic, 19% reported feelings of depression and 21% reported feeling lonely.
A quarter of Israelis over age 65 reported severe loneliness.