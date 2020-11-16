Coronavirus Cabinet Decides on Schools and Curfews

YERUSHALAYIM -

A minyan in an agricultural greenhouse outside a shul in Kibbutz Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion, Sunday. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

The coronavirus cabinet approved on Monday evening the return to school of grades 5-6 cities designated as green and yellow, with relatively low rates of infection, according to media reports.

Grades 11-12 will continue studying at home until December 1.

There was also agreement reported on the imposition of a nighttime curfew in all non-green towns and cities.

The reopening of “BIG” strip malls in low-infection zones will be allowed starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Statistics published a report indicating the psychological damage Israelis have been suffering due to the pandemic and lockdowns.

Thirty percent of Israelis over age 21 say that their mental well-being has deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 37% reported an increase in feelings of pressure and anxiety during the pandemic, 19% reported feelings of depression and 21% reported feeling lonely.

A quarter of Israelis over age 65 reported severe loneliness.