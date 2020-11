NEW YORK -

Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:03 pm |

Pedestrians run along Broadway on the Upper West Side, Sept. 16, 2010 as a strong storm blasted wind and rain through the area. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island and New York can expect serious win and thunderstorms starting Sunday evening, NBC New York reported.

A cold front is expected to arrive in the tri-state area around 5-6 PM, and bring showers and winds with it.

The wind gusts could be as strong as 60 miles per hour, and take down trees and powerlines, potentially causing power outages.

The storm is expected to subside around 11 PM.