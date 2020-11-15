New Jersey Breaks Coronavirus Case Number Record, Two Days in a Row

TRENTON, New Jersey -

Gov. Phil Murphy at an event in Blackwood, N.J. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP, File)

New Jersey reported record-high coronavirus cases in the state two days in a row, CBSNewYork reported.

On Saturday, November 14th, there were 4,395 newly reported cases. On Sunday, November 15th, there were 4,540 new positive cases, for a total of 279,274 cases in the state.

There were 18 new deaths, bringing the state’s grim total to 14,765 lost to the virus.

“These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise,” Governor Phil Murphy wrote on social media. “Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe. A second wave of COVID19 is now here. As we begin the holiday season, plan accordingly and keep social distancing and safety in mind. We MUST redouble our efforts and crush the curve like we did last spring.”

New Jersey has set a curfew on 10 PM on restaurants and bars, and bars have only outdoor seating. Indoor sports games and practices have been canceled.

Murphy went viral over the weekend when a reporter asked him how he should respond to people who feel uncomfortable wearing a mask, and Murphy retorted, “You know what’s uncomfortable? When you die.”