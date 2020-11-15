International Check-In at Ben Gurion Moves to Terminal 1

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:57 am |

The empty departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport, during a nationwide lockdown, October 12. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

As of Sunday, the process of check-in and the security check for international flights at Ben Gurion Airport has being transferred to Terminal 1. This excludes El Al flights.

The Airport Authority has advised that during the relocation of activity, renovations will be carried out in the sorting systems in Terminal 3, maintenance work that has been prepared in advance. Work began at the beginning of November and will last about two months.

After passengers complete their check-in and security check process at Terminal 1, they will be transferred to Duty Free in Terminal 3 to wait for their flight.