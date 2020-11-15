Erdan: Israel, Sudan to Begin Wide-Ranging Cooperation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan (L) with Sudan’s U.N. Mission and Ambassador Omer Siddig. (Gilad Erdan)

Israel and Sudan are to begin cooperation efforts on a number of issues including the coronavirus pandemic, water technology and agriculture, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday.

“First historic meeting with Sudan’s U.N. Mission and Ambassador Omer Siddig!” wrote Erdan in a Twitter post following a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart.

“To translate peace between our nations into action, we will begin cooperating in agriculture, water, and our common fight against coronavirus. I feel honored to represent Israel during this period.”

The meeting comes ahead of an Israeli delegation’s scheduled visit to Sudan on Sunday.

Sudan is the third Arab-majority country to agree to normalize relations with Israel in recent months and is slated to follow the UAE and Bahrain in signing a historic peace treaty with Israel.