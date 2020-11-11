Pandemic Jobless to Receive Financial Grant from Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 4:34 pm |

A man walks along shops in the Mamilla Mall, Yerushalayim’s Old City. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israelis who have been left without jobs due to the pandemic can look forward to additional financial relief, as the Knesset approved a grant of 2,000 shekels ($592.31), Globes reported.

The Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee headed by MK Haim Katz (Likud) gave its imprimatur to the measure, already signed by the Ministry of Finance and National Insurance Institute.

The modest, one-time grant will be paid to those receiving unemployment pay for at least 100 days between March 1 and October 17 2020. The grant will be paid even if the 100 days of unemployment were not consecutive and only on condition that their salary was below the average salary in the Israeli economy.

Those over the retirement age of 67 will be eligible if they are still seeking employment. A couple who are both entitled to the grant will each receive a NIS 500 bonus – 5,000 overall.

Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz said, “The Labor and Welfare Committee has approved my proposal for a NIS 2,000 grant for those who have been unemployed for a protracted period and had their income reduced, including those over 67, following the lockdown and health restrictions. I will continue helping small businesses, the self-employed and employees together with the struggle to create jobs and commerce, while strictly adhering to the health regulations.”