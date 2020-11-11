Palestinians Willing to Resume Talks—Minus Trump Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:44 am |

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas giving a speech in Ramallah recently. (Flash90)

The Palestinians responded on Wednesday to the latest invitation to return to peace talks, saying they are willing to do so—on condition that the last four year be erased from memory.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in the Knesset that “the Palestinian leadership has not understood that it is time to put away the excuses” and return to negotiations.

“I call on Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership: If not for yourselves, do it for your children. They, the future generation, deserve a future of peace and wellbeing,” Gantz said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh answered that this would be possible only if the Trump administration peace plan is permanently put aside and they resume talks “from the point where they last stopped.”

“The Palestinian leadership is ready to return to negotiations, based on international law, or from the point where they last stopped, or based on Israel’s commitment to previous agreements signed [between the two parties],” he was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.