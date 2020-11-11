IKEA to Reopen for Essential Items

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:34 am |

Empty shopping carts are stored in front of a closed IKEA store in Duisburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The IKEA furniture chain announced that it will be reopening its six branches in Israel on Wednesday, Globes reported.

The news comes while outdoor malls across the country remain closed in compliance with coronavirus regulations. But IKEA explained that its reopening does not violate regulations, since most of its merchandise comes under the heading of essential items, which are allowed to be sold, like groceries and medicines, even during lockdown.

Accordingly, showrooms on the upper floors, restaurants and children’s sections are to remain closed.

IKEA fired hundreds of employees following the first lockdown, and although hundreds who are on unpaid leave are being brought back, many more will remain on unpaid leave.

Meanwhile, government officials are reviewing a proposal to offer lottery tickets to Israelis undergoing coronavirus testing to provide incentive for testing, with prizes of up to NIS 10,000, according to Channel 12.

Mifal Hapayis, the national lottery, has proposed linking the two and has submitted a request for approval from the Finance Ministry.