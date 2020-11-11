663 New Coronavirus Cases, Infection Rate Down to 1.6%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Medical workers wear protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus test Israeli teachers for COVID-19 (coronavirus), ahead of the reopening of some classes, in Tel Aviv, last week. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported 663 new coronavirus cases diagnosed a day earlier, bringing overall tally of active patients in Israel to 8,105.

The ministry said that on Tuesday 41,300 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 1.6%.

304 are hospitalized in serious condition including 126 who are connected to ventilators.

The death toll since the start of the outbreak in Israel rose to 2,683 after three more patients died from complications related to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Of all active coronavirus patients in the country, 1,041 live in Yerushalayim, 399 in Tel Aviv, 262 in Nazareth, 233 in Bnei Brak, 194 in Haifa, 190 in Be’er Sheva, 183 in Petach Tikva, 153 in Buqata, 152 in Netanya, 135 in Majdal Shams, 131 in Holon, 124 in Ashdod, 117 in Umm al-Fahm, 111 in Rishon LeTzion, 108 in Taibeh, 99 in Beit Jen, 98 in Bat Yam, 93 in Shefar’am, 89 in Kfar Qassem, 77 in Sakhnin, 77 in Deir Hanna, 75 in Marar, 67 in Acre, 67 in Ashkelon, 61 in Rechovot, 58 in Kalenswa, 57 in Rahat, 57 in Yafia, 54 in Chatzor HaGlilit, 54 in Kfar Kanna, 53 in Kiryat Ata, 53 in Modi’in Illit, 50 in Beit Shemesh and 50 in Meged El Krum.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene later Wednesday to vote on the third phase of the exit plan from the nationwide lockdown, which includes reopening of malls, open-air markets and gyms as well as bringing back to school children in fifth and sixth grade.

While the third phase of the exit plan was set to begin two weeks after the start of the second phase, the increase in the infection looks as though it will cause an indefinite postponement of the next stage.