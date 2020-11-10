Green Complexes Plan Could Speed Reopening

YERUSHALAYIM -

Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Union of Local Authorities in Israel. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israeli officials are considering the establishment of coronavirus safe zones, which could be opened for tourism and events based on timely screenings.

The so-called “green complexes” would permit entry to those who have tested negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their visit, during which time it is believed they cannot infect others.

The plan, put forth by Haim Bibas, mayor of Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut and chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities, was endorsed by outgoing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu on Tuesday.

They said implementation could go forward immediately on a trial basis in ten localities.

United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, also expressed support for the idea and agreed to submit it to Prime Minister Netanyahu for approval.

“We must have a future!” exclaimed Bibas during a meeting on Tuesday. “The residents of the State of Israel must be guaranteed a different reality. Entire industries must be saved: tourism, events, sports. It is impossible to just sit and wait and threaten lockdowns – this is a matter of life and death.

“Instead of living from lockdown to lockdown, the green complexes will return routine and sanity. In each city, the outline will allow for the continued opening of all areas of life while maintaining maximum health. This is a necessary step and I hope that the prime minister will accept our position.”