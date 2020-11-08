Trump to Wallop Iran with More Sanctions Before Biden Gets In

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:37 pm |

Secretary of State Mike Pompeoat the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Trump administration is planning to wallop Iran with a fresh series of sanctions during the next ten weeks, before Joe Biden is expected to enter the White House, Axios reported Sunday, citing Israeli sources.

The Trump administration envoy for Iran, Elliott Abrams, reportedly said in a recent closed briefing that the White House wants to announce a new set of sanctions on Iran every week until Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

The sanctions are to be linked to the Iranian ballistic missile program, backing of terror organizations and human-rights violations. It is thought that sanctions connected to its nuclear program would likely be canceled by a Biden administration prior to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the report.

Abrams arrived in Israel on Sunday and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the matter. He’s set to talk on Monday with Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Abrams didn’t respond to a request for comment.