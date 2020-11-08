Israel Begins to Export Agricultural Produce to UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

An Israeli packs boxes of dates to be sent to the UAE. (Agriculture Ministry)

After receiving official approval from the United Arab Emirates authorities last month to export fresh agricultural produce from Israel, the first shipment of agricultural produce from Israel departed for the UAE last week.

The shipment included about 200 kg of Israeli dates.

Following a series of meetings and coordination between Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster, and the Director-General of his office, Dr. Nachum Itzkovich, and their colleagues in the UAE’s Office for Climate Change and the Environment, Israel received official approval from the UAE to export fresh agricultural produce and raw materials.

This is one of the latest developments in the rapidly budding relations between Israel and the UAE.

Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed a historic peace agreement at the White House on September 15.

The UAE was the first major Arab state to recognize Israel since the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty was signed in October 1994.