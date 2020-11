NEW YORK -

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8:35 pm |

Hagaon Harav Dovid Feinstein, ztl at the 12th Siyum Hashas in 2012. (Menachem AdelmanAgudath Israel of America Archives)

The levayah of Hagaon Harav Dovid Feinstein is tentatively scheduled for Sunday morning at 10:00 A.M. ay Mesivta Tifereth Yerushalayim, 145 E Broadway in the Lower East Side. Details will bemade available as they become available.

Yehi zichro baruch.