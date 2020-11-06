BD’E – Hagaon Harav Dovid Feinstein, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:50 pm |

The last shiur which Harav Dovid, zt”l delivered via ZOOM.

Klal Yisrael mourns the loss of Hagaon Harav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Tifereth Yerushalayim. He was 91 years old.

Rav Dovid was considered the Posek Hador and was revered by Yidden from all circles. He had been in poor health for the past few months and was niftar Friday afternoon.

Rav Dovid was the son of Hagaon Harav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, and assumed the mantle of leadership of the yeshiva after his father’s petirah in Adar, 5746/1986. Despite his unassuming and humble nature, people worldwide turned to him to decide psak halachah, as his phone was busy all hours of the day.

Levayah information will be posted when it becomes available.

Yehi zichro baruch.