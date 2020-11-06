560 New Coronavirus Cases; Infection Rate Continues to Fall

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 5:10 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a Clalilt health center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

560 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel on Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive continues to fall, dropping to 1.7% on Thursday, down from 2.0% on Wednesday, 2.1% on Tuesday, 2.3% on Monday, and 3% on Sunday.

Fewer tests have been conducted this past week, however, which is partially responsible for the decline in the number of new diagnoses.

While the number of tests conducted per day peaked at roughly 70,000, just 33,232 tests were conducted Thursday, falling from 38,683 on Wednesday and 40,191 on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel now stands at 2,639, after three fatalities were reported Thursday.

549 patients are currently hospitalized. 327 patients are listed in serious condition, including 147 patients on respirators.