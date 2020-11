Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:30 pm |

Hagaon Rav Dovid Feinstein, shlita,has been hospitalized, and is in dire need of tefillos.

Readers are asked to daven for Tehillim for Dovid ben Shima who has been hospitalized and needs a refuah, bsoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.