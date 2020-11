YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:53 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Moshe Yehudah Schlezinger, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Kol Torah in Yerushalayim, who is in serious condition, after he fell at home.

The Rosh Yeshivah is hospitalized, and is listed in serious condition.

An atzeres tefillah was held in the yeshivah on Thursday afternoon.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Moshe Yehudah ben Mattel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.