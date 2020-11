YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:45 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing evacuate a patient to the coronavirus ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Thursday morning that 754 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday after 39,699 tests were conducted, with around 2% of tests returned positive.

The tests show a reproduction number, or R value, of 0.92, up from Wednesday’s 0.88.

There are currently 353 people hospitalized in serious condition, with 154 of them on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll rose to 2,597 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.