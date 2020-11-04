Jordanian Official with Coronavirus Helicoptered to Yerushalayim for Treatment

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:29 pm |

The entrance to the Emergency Room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A senior Jordan official has been transported to Yerushalayim for hospital treatment after contracting the coronavirus, according to Army Radio on Wednesday evening.

The patient, identified by N12 as the chief medical officer of the Jordanian military, was brought by helicopter to Hadassah Hospital in Yerushalayim.

No details were given concerning his medical condition.

Meanwhile on Wednesday evening, the Health Ministry reported that 838 people were diagnosed with coronavirus since the day before, out of the 41,550 people who were screened.

Some 364 patients were listed in serious condition, including 159 intubated patients.

The official Covid-19 death toll since the outbreak in Israel last March stands at 2,597.