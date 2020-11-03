Live Updates For Senate and House Race Results

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 7:07 pm |

Voting booths on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Rockford, Illinois. (Scott P. Yates /Rockford Register Star via AP)

While all eyes are glued to the presidential race, Republicans and Democrats are fighting fiercely to see who can control Congress.

The Republicans currently hold a narrow lead in the Senate, 53-47. However, the GOP is on the defense, because of the 35 Senate races, Democrats are more favored to win Republican-held seats than Republicans are favored to win Democrat-held seats. Polling website 538 suggested that Democrats are likely to flip between three to six seats. Republicans are favored to flip only one Senate seat, and the races several consistent Republican states such as Georgia or Alaska have been polling extremely, unexpectedly tight.

The Democrats currently control the House, when Democrats flipped 40 seats during the 2018 midterms for a 232 majority to the Republicans’ 197 seats. There are six seats not affiliated with either party. CNN reported that while Republicans would need to pick up 17 seats to regain control of the House, Democrats are expected to gain an additional 14 to 20 seats.

As polls close throughout America, Hamodia.com will be posting live updates of races.

7:15 PM

Republican Hal Rogers of Kentucky wins the first House race to be called tonight.