Court Rejects Request for Extension of Chareidi Draft Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:14 pm |

Bochurim arriving for winter zeman at Chevron Yeshiva in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s High Court rejected on Tuesday a government request for more time in which to pass new legislation to replace the current draft law which exempts yeshiva students from military service.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz had asked the Court for a six-month extension on the deadline it had set for the government to frame a law that would satisfy what the judges consider to be constitutional requirements.

As a result, the currently existing law will automatically be revoked on February 1, and chareidi students subject to the general military draft, unless a new law is drafted before that.